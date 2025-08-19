BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Including Disabled Believers in Church Ministry Strengthens Body of Christ - Andrew Draper
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
2 views • 2 days ago

How can we make our churches a place where disabled brothers and sisters in Christ can not only participate seamlessly, but also lead alongside other believers? As the teaching pastor at Urban Light Community Church, Andrew Draper, shares thought-provoking insights into the inclusivity and love needed in ministering alongside the disabled community in America’s churches. How often do we look at disabled people and think of them as long-suffering individuals who need God’s healing? Listening to members of the disabled community is key. Make sure your church accommodates their needs, whether it’s in adult or children’s ministries. Disability is often framed as suffering, but that is not always the case. Reach out, listen well, and make it possible for all people to serve in their areas of expertise.



TAKEAWAYS


Make sure your church has equal volunteer opportunities and leadership opportunities for disabled Christians


Everyone’s needs are different - don’t be afraid to ask


If someone is merely viewed as a project or someone to be pitied, it contributes to that feeling of ‘otherness”’


Never assume what someone needs - ask specifically



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed Download: https://bit.ly/4miWm1V

Disabling Leadership book: https://amzn.to/4ozCFET


🔗 CONNECT WITH ANDREW DRAPER

Website: https://atdraper.wordpress.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#specialneeds #disabilityawareness #inclusion #accessibility #disability #differentlyabled #wheelchairlife #actuallyautistic #autismawareness #mentalhealthawareness #neurodiversity #children #education #parenting #family


Keywords
americaspiritualchristchristiansemotionaldisabledmental healthdisabilitiesandrew draperurban light church
