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Solved! The 70 Weeks Prophecy of Daniel - Part 2. The Pattern
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23 views • May 04, 2022
Overview of the Daniel 9 passage examining why there are so many assumptions that people bring to the prophecy. Includes a sneak peek into the proper structure of the 70 Weeks.
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