Simon Esler - Film Maker - CUT Daughters of the West RE: Gender Dysphoria

Simon Esler Film Maker shares about his documentary regarding Gender Dysphoria . The film, 'CUT - Daughters of the West", focuses on the rise in girls wanting to change their body... well in excess of boys! It touches on teen labiaplasty, transitioning, and the horrors of de-transitioning.
Please go to:
www.daughtersofthewestfilm.com
www.SimonEsler.com
vimeo.com/ondemand/daughtersofthewest
www.mom-army.com
www.thegavelproject.com
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
Rumble: Warriors4ChristRise
Brighteon: WarriorsRise
FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV
Youtube: JodiL792 WarriorsRise
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.