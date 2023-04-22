Create New Account
Simon Esler - Film Maker - CUT Daughters of the West RE: Gender Dysphoria
Published Yesterday |

Simon Esler Film Maker shares about his documentary regarding Gender Dysphoria . The film, 'CUT - Daughters of the West", focuses on the rise in girls wanting to change their body... well in excess of boys! It touches on teen labiaplasty, transitioning, and the horrors of de-transitioning. Please go to: www.daughtersofthewestfilm.com www.SimonEsler.com vimeo.com/ondemand/daughtersofthewest www.mom-army.com www.thegavelproject.com Jodi LoDolce www.WarriorsRise.net Rumble: Warriors4ChristRise Brighteon: WarriorsRise FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV Youtube: JodiL792 WarriorsRise


