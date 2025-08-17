BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Encounters with a Succubus: Astral Sex, Vampires, and Etheric Loosh-Assaults in the Spirit World
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
2 days ago

SOURCES: Ryan Cropper "Succubus Encounter - Why People are Scared of Astral Sex" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMTLaaIL8Aw

Afterlife Topics and Metaphysics "Astral Projection Stories: The Succubus" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vm0HPU4GJc

King Cassius "Astral Mercenaries Dealing With Succubi"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4tcFf_Gkm7A

Astral Urmah "WHAT IS DREAMING ATTENTION? ALSO INCUBUS AND SUCCUBUS IN THE ASTRAL AND HOW THEY LOWER FREQUENCIES" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NsYlmGhPcM

Rich2150x "Nightmares Creepy Sex Dreams & Astral Abductions" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBexeSh8pfk

Somes Mist "Interacting with a Succubus - A Curious Face-to-Face Encounter"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21phOpLKGX4


REFERENCES:

Rich West: [email protected]

https://richwest.net/

Ryan Cropper: http://www.ryancropper.com

Astral Urmah: www.patreon.com/AstralUrmah


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM


CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Aliens in the Afterlife: Snatching, Scalping, and Programing" https://tinyurl.com/4ferf7vx


REDDIT POST:

"I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5


Keywords
aliensvaccineascensionrapturedemonszombiesmk-ultraparanormaltranshumanismsoul trapalien abductionreincarnation trap
