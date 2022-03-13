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Michael Salla - Buried Ukraine space ark in Kherson activates so Russia takes over [Chinese subtitle] 俄羅斯出兵烏克蘭與埋藏在赫爾松的太空方舟有關
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20 views • March 13, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Buried Ukraine space ark in Kherson activates so Russia takes over〉，頻道「Michael Salla」，2022年3月3日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAdBh0EXU3c
原影片出處：〈Buried Ukraine space ark in Kherson activates so Russia takes over〉，頻道「Michael Salla」，2022年3月3日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAdBh0EXU3c
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