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About Trump's 48 Hour Threat: 'This is the only language the Iranians understand' - 🤡Scott Bessent on Trump’s threats to blow up Iranian energy infrastructure
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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"This is the only language the Iranians understand" - Scott Bessent on Trump’s threats to blow up Iranian energy infrastructure.

Adding:

Iran warns of sweeping retaliation if U.S. attacks energy infrastructure

A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya HQ said:

➡️The U.S. president has threatened that if Iran doesn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. forces will target Iranian power plants.

➡️Tehran insists the Strait is only restricted to hostile traffic and remains under Iran’s control; safe passage continues under strict rules.

➡️If the U.S. strikes Iranian power plants, Iran will:

1. Fully close the Strait of Hormuz until damaged facilities are rebuilt. 

2. Target all Israeli energy, ICT, and infrastructure assets. 

3. Destroy regional companies with U.S. shareholders. 

4. Target power plants in countries hosting U.S. bases.

➡️Iran says it is ready for a major campaign to eliminate all U.S. economic interests in West Asia.

➡️While Tehran did not start this conflict, any attack on Iranian infrastructure will trigger relentless retaliation against U.S. and allied energy, oil, and industrial targets in the region.

Adding, reply about Trump's 48 hours threat, on his social media:

"Your money was meant to build your nation not bomb our schools." - Iranian Embassy in Islamabad, in a message to Americans.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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