to the mockers of God in the world
Neustart 2023🙏
Published a month ago

To all (soon to be) left behind:

Christians of Name

Doubters

Self-righteous

Wise

Enlightened

Normal

Adapted

Bible twisters.

To all those who ignore or despise God’s word

in its WHOLE fullness,

who spurn his revelations

and do not believe his word.


! You will not be raptured !


And even if you say:

„Lord, Lord“


The Lord will say:

„I do not know you.“


Think about it again


+ when in late summer 2023 the

Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem on the

Temple Mount will destroyed


+ when 10 days later:

– the Rapture will be,

– Miami will be atomically destroyed,

– Puerto Rico is hit by a comet


+ when they present „extraterrestrials“ as

„savior“ of mankind


+ when the homosexual Barack Obama,

the AntiChrist, becomes the world dictator

(his „wife“ has the name Michael)


+ when a new One-World-Religion is proclaimed,

a kind of Christian Islam,

which loves homosexuality

(You shall love the sinner

but hate the sin)


+ when everywhere in the world the

Sharia is introduced


+ when cash is abolished and

everyone should wear a RFID chip on the right

hand or the forehead


+ when the biggest persecution of all times begins


Remember this


+ when the moon will give only a

a faint red glow


+ when the sun will darken


As for the sun and the moon:

This happens because the magnetic field

of Earth will be weakened.

(by the particle accelerator

in CERN,

the biggest machine ever built)


If people do not understand all this, then remember:


The Earth is flat

and sun, moon and stars

are driven by the magnetic field

of Earth.


Until then you can believe that

Nikola Tesla was a crank.


And remember that:


Jesus Christ

will come again

in

Great Power

and

Glory


