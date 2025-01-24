BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
10 Lost Tribes, Invisible Ustashe, Pervert Trump, Treason, CIA Communism, False Flags, Adventism
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
57 views • 3 months ago

SR 2025-01-23 Ten Lost Tribes

 

Topic list:
* Johnny’s recommendation: don’t wait for others to validate you, just ACT.
* Johnny’s advice in managing how the Machine ALLOWS you to have a voice until...
* Why the “Ten Lost Tribes” is a myth exploited by Jesuit propagandists.
* What was behind the Israelite civil war and why did YHWH say it was from Him?
* Who followed King Asa and why?
* History Hustle: how Ante Pavelic escaped justice thanks to the Vatican.
* Why is the Ustashe invisible to history? Is the Vatican truly “anti-Communist”?
* Who is Donald Trump REALLY: “Stormy Daniels” vs. six children.
* “Roundhead” Puritans vs. effete Euro elite.
* English “justice”: outrageous feudal tyranny iced with far-Left stupid.
* Trump announces $500 billion spending on “AI infrastructure”; what should happen to him?
* The truth about the debt and the open borders.
* Press this button for a false flag.
* The CIA/Jesuit list of betrayal to bolster Communist tyranny:

1.      1944: Warsaw

2.      1956: Hungary

3.      1961: Bay of Pigs

4.      1968: Prague, Czechoslovakia

* A Foxe’s Book of Martyrs original hard copy drops from $60,000 to $40,000.
* The importance of using false flag truth to hand out Red Pills.
* Bill and Kody on being perfectly sinless complaining about Walter Veith and the compromises of the General Conference.
* The Rochester Triangle of Freemasonic heresies.
* “NOT HIM!”

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Keywords
trumptreasonjesuits10 lost tribesustase
