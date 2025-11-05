Yahwe is NOT the Christian God!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this interview with Stefan Magnet, the editor in chief of the largest independent TV station in German speaking countries, I show that Yahwe cannot possibly be the Christian God. We beginn with the conspiracy against Charlie Kirk and quickly dive into the biggest conspiracy of all times, which is more detailed in my new Book "The Open Secret": https://oliverjanich.substack.com/p/the-greatest-conspiracy-of-all-time