© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHURCH UPDATE - TESTIMONY
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • December 30, 2021
make sure church and pastor teachers are preaching the gospel, warning about sin, and encouraging, ect... teaching from the Bible and not doctrines of men. Practicing what they are preaching. Watch out for Pastors that are freemasons.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.