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Video Evidence of Voter Software Fraud - Pennsylvania (PA)
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78 views • November 29, 2020
Video clips from Election Night where Pennsylvania broadcasted voter results demonstrate voter software fraud. It is impossible for voter tallies to ever decrease. Here are three examples of decreases.
There’s been lots of analysis of the Edison JSON live data feeds on election night showing vote decreases and switches.
A Gateway Pundit reporter, who works in media, found several examples of switched votes that were broadcast live on TV.
The videos are clipped and explained in these links for findings in 4 states, so far.
There’s been lots of analysis of the Edison JSON live data feeds on election night showing vote decreases and switches.
A Gateway Pundit reporter, who works in media, found several examples of switched votes that were broadcast live on TV.
The videos are clipped and explained in these links for findings in 4 states, so far.
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