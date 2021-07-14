© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DOUBLE COUNTED GEORGIA BALLOTS - PROOF POSITIVE OF THE ELECTION FRAUD!
Follow
6
Share
Report
517 views • July 14, 2021
https://www.oann.com/voterga-finds-thousands-of-fraudulent-biden-votes-in-ga/
Well, wouldn't you know it, double-counted votes and more proving what we have all known all along! This is why the democrats want to LOCK YOU UP for finding the truth!
Well, wouldn't you know it, double-counted votes and more proving what we have all known all along! This is why the democrats want to LOCK YOU UP for finding the truth!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.