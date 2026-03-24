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Russian Geranium drones target the SBU
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Geraniums target the SBU📝

unexpected daytime strike on the west of so-called Ukraine

Russian forces continue strikes against buildings of Ukrainian security services that began several days ago. Over the past two weeks, two TCC buildings and the main regional SBU office in Lviv Region came under fire.

➡️This time, the target was, reportedly, the SBU office in Vinnytsia Region. There are also reports of explosions near a similar office in Ivano-Frankivsk Region. The targets of strikes in Zhytomyr and Ternopil Regions remain unknown.

➡️The key feature of the strike is that it was carried out in daylight during working hours, which is certainly much more effective, though it carries higher risk of visual detection of the Geraniums. At the same time, all videos show no air defense countermeasures whatsoever.

➡️Moreover, this strike is notable because the drones flew across almost all of so-called Ukraine, traveling to their targets for about four hours. The interceptor drones praised by Zelensky, some of which were also sent to the Middle East as promotional material, failed to accomplish their task.

📌At the same time, in recent weeks, rumors have been actively circulating in Ukrainian information space that the Russian Armed Forces will increase the maximum speed of conventional Geraniums and ramp up production of rocket-powered versions. At speeds exceeding 300 km/h, interceptor drones are no longer capable of catching the target.

Perhaps this is the first attack using drones of a new modification. The depletion of missile stocks for Western air defense systems has also played a role. If this assumption is correct, we will see more footage of successful daytime strikes in the coming time.

@boris_rozhin

@Rybar

@RVvoenkor 

@DD Geopolitics

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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