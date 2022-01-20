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Silver #1 Asset Amid Debt Implosion | Gregory Mannarino
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241 views • January 20, 2022
From Liberty and Finance
Widely followed trading coach Gregory Mannarino is looking for an eventual “uncontrolled collapse” in the debt market that will trigger a subsequent collapse in the stock market. When that happens, Mannarino expects major rotation into risk-off assets, and to protect people’s portfolios, physical silver is his #1 top pick from among those valuable assets that are currently in an “inverse bubble”.
Find Gregory online: http://TradersChoice.net
0:00 Intro
1:00 Market collapse
11:23 Bond market
20:55 Playing the market
26:31 Physical silver
30:58 Who is Gregory Mannarino?
40:32 Endgame
47:22 Prepping
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Mirrored from https://youtu.be/9Bdxl75PrFA
Widely followed trading coach Gregory Mannarino is looking for an eventual “uncontrolled collapse” in the debt market that will trigger a subsequent collapse in the stock market. When that happens, Mannarino expects major rotation into risk-off assets, and to protect people’s portfolios, physical silver is his #1 top pick from among those valuable assets that are currently in an “inverse bubble”.
Find Gregory online: http://TradersChoice.net
0:00 Intro
1:00 Market collapse
11:23 Bond market
20:55 Playing the market
26:31 Physical silver
30:58 Who is Gregory Mannarino?
40:32 Endgame
47:22 Prepping
_____________________________
Subscribe for our FREE newsletter - #1 place for gold & silver news & commentary: http://libertyandfinance.com
_____________________________
BUY SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)
or email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Social Media links
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/LibertyAndFin...
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/LibertyAndFinance
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LibertyandFinance
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/du...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LibertyAndFinance
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyAndFi...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DunagunKaiser
Patreon: https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPrep...
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/9Bdxl75PrFA
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