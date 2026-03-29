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Israeli fire department official at the scene of the Iranian missile strike on the Ramat Hovav complex, Beersheba — home to Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Israel's government arms company responsible for the development and production of missiles and active defense systems.
The complex hosts 19 chemical factories including pesticide, bromine, and pharmaceutical plants. Authorities have warned of a potential hazardous chemical leak, evacuating the surrounding area as a precaution.