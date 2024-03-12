Create New Account
Cell Phone Radiation Can Cause Cancer
Cell phone radiation is not safe.

Peer-reviewed research has demonstrated a myriad of adverse effects from cell phone radiofrequency radiation including increased brain cancer, DNA damage, oxidative stress, immune dysfunction, altered brain development, damaged reproduction, sleep changes, hyperactivity, and memory damage.

