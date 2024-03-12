JESUS IS CALLING YOU
Jesus is calling you Can't you hear His voice?
Jesus is calling you To make your choice
Jesus is calling you Return and rejoice
Jesus is calling you Do you have ears?
Jesus is calling you Are you able to hear?
Jesus is calling you There is nothing to fear
Turn away from your sinning
Your sorrows and woes
Your trials and tribulations
Let them all go
Jesus is calling you
To the house of the Father
So come back home
Jesus Jesus Jesus
is calling calling calling
His word is true
Jesus Jesus Jesus
is calling calling calling
calling you
Jesus is calling you Calling you by name
Jesus is calling you Have hope and faith
Jesus is calling you Sing glory and praise
Jesus is calling you Calling to your heart
Jesus is calling you From near and far
Jesus is calling you Right here where you are
Turn away from your sinning
Your sorrows and woes
Your trials and tribulations
Let them all go
Jesus is calling you to the house of the Father
So come back home
Jesus Jesus Jesus
is calling calling calling
His word is true
Jesus Jesus Jesus
is calling calling calling
calling you
Jesus is calling you Can't you hear His voice?
Jesus is calling you To make your choice
Jesus is calling you Return and rejoice
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.