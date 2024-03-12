Create New Account
JESUS IS CALLING YOU
SALVATORIO
Published Yesterday

JESUS IS CALLING YOU


Jesus is calling you Can't you hear His voice?

Jesus is calling you To make your choice

Jesus is calling you Return and rejoice


Jesus is calling you Do you have ears?

Jesus is calling you Are you able to hear?

Jesus is calling you There is nothing to fear


Turn away from your sinning

Your sorrows and woes

Your trials and tribulations

Let them all go

Jesus is calling you

To the house of the Father

So come back home


Jesus Jesus Jesus

is calling calling calling

His word is true

Jesus Jesus Jesus 

is calling calling calling

calling you


Jesus is calling you Calling you by name

Jesus is calling you Have hope and faith

Jesus is calling you Sing glory and praise


Jesus is calling you Calling to your heart

Jesus is calling you From near and far

Jesus is calling you Right here where you are


Turn away from your sinning

Your sorrows and woes

Your trials and tribulations

Let them all go

Jesus is calling you to the house of the Father

So come back home


Jesus Jesus Jesus

is calling calling calling

His word is true

Jesus Jesus Jesus 

is calling calling calling

calling you


 Jesus is calling you Can't you hear His voice?

Jesus is calling you To make your choice

Jesus is calling you Return and rejoice


Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024


Keywords
christjesuscalling

