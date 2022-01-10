SOULED OUT - S 8: Ep 8

#SOMTV #TheGreatAwakening #JoBradley #LaQuintaColumna #GrapheneOxide #SmartGrid #OmicronVariant #WeThePeople #DarkToLight #Fedsurrection #KazakhstanHo ho ho! Merry Xmas! Happy New Year! And Happy Fedsurrection Day!Yes -- it has certainly been a minute since the last episdoe -- but that's how shit goes sometimes. Had to restore the batteries over the holidays and do the family stuff as well, but then all of a sudden BQQM! I got hit with the bioweapon.Yes. Yes. The rumors are true. The rumors are true. For the first time since Fauci released the first plague over two years ago -- I got hit. Hit with the cron -- the omicron. It's LAME! But it's not a joke my friends.So many things happening. 2022 is off to a wild start!First of all -- SOULEDOUT.TV is ours now and it is currently being built out! That's epic. We'll go over what all that means for the future of SOMTV.Today's episode also showcases the brand new Jonathan Wichmann for Wisconsin Governor ad that is currently buzzing in peoples' ears! Let's get that baby on the radio waves!Revolution in Kazahkstan (the Illuminati HQ)! Directed Energy Weapons hitting houses in Colorado! Election fraud being exposed like never before. The one-year anniversary of the most embarrassing failed false-flag operation in US history -- that is the "Fedsurrection" at the US Capitol. And per usual -- so much more!Grab some popcorn and your vape pen (because you're basic) and then join us for some deep dives! And don't forget to tell your folks I says hi okay?S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)When you directly support SOMTV / Souled Out Media -- you are contributing to the Pro-Freedom Movement, supporting Free Speech and Open Discussion, supporting Health Freedom, supporting the Truth Movement, and strongly fighting back against Big Tech Censorship!DONATE (various methods)THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!