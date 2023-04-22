https://gettr.com/post/p2f0tgvb173
Miles was basically telling us, “Do not trust the vaccine.” If you do believe that this is a bioweapon, why would you put your life at risk by taking this vaccine?
郭先生告诉我们，不要相信这种疫苗。如果你真的相信这是一种生物武器，你为什么要注射疫苗你的生命置于危险之中？
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #MattaofFact #Ryan #takedowntheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.