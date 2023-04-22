Create New Account
Miles was basically telling us, “Do not trust the vaccine.” If you do believe that this is a bioweapon, why would you put your life at risk by taking this vaccine?
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2f0tgvb173

郭先生告诉我们，不要相信这种疫苗。如果你真的相信这是一种生物武器，你为什么要注射疫苗你的生命置于危险之中？

