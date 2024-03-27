Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"WHO Pandemic Treaty Vote In The U.S. Senate Due May 24, 2024"
channel image
Hal Graves
22 Subscribers
56 views
Published Yesterday

The U.S. Senate is preparing to vote on May 24th, 2024 on whether to ratify the WHO's global pandemic treaty.  The treaty if passed would be a legally binding agreement to give complete control of any health crisis to the WHO.  This may include obtaining all citizen's medical records, vaccination status, approved medicines that can be used, and what medical procedures to be allowed.  Many worry that nations would give up too much sovereignty to make their own policies during a health crisis.  My new video on the "WHO's Global Pandemic Treaty," and the important vote coming up on May 24th.

Keywords
whoworld health organizationvaccination statusglobal pandemic treatylegally bindingwho to take control of any global health emergencypossible loss of some sovereigntyus senate to vote may 24tha two thirds majoritysenate majority is needed to ratify the pandemic treatycontrol over medical recordsapproved medicines during a pandemicapproved medical procedures during a health crisis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket