"WHO Pandemic Treaty Vote In The U.S. Senate Due May 24, 2024"

The U.S. Senate is preparing to vote on May 24th, 2024 on whether to ratify the WHO's global pandemic treaty. The treaty if passed would be a legally binding agreement to give complete control of any health crisis to the WHO. This may include obtaining all citizen's medical records, vaccination status, approved medicines that can be used, and what medical procedures to be allowed. Many worry that nations would give up too much sovereignty to make their own policies during a health crisis. My new video on the "WHO's Global Pandemic Treaty," and the important vote coming up on May 24th.