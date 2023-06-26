Processing the Grief of a Miscarriage and Discovering Peace and Joy Again - Sarah Philpott

Sarah Philpott had many unanswered questions after she suffered two back-to-back miscarriages. Was it okay for a Christian to ask why God had allowed something like that to happen? Should we grieve if we have a miscarriage? Sarah is the author of Loved Baby, a 31-day devotional aimed at helping women walk through grief and cherish a child after pregnancy loss. This warrior woman shares the story behind her miscarriages and how she processed the losses afterward. Sarah also openly discusses the effects of depression and anxiety that can be triggered by pregnancy loss, and why it’s so important to bring awareness to this issue. “The babies that died in our wombs were born straight into the splendor of heaven,” she writes in her book.







TAKEAWAYS





If you’ve suffered a miscarriage, it’s normal to go through a process of grief because you are grieving the loss of a child





Age, previous miscarriages, genetic anomalies, uterine problems, chronic diseases, and smoking can all contribute to pregnancy loss





Those who go through a miscarriage need to make sure they have a way to say goodbye to their child





Miscarriage parents: if you are a Christian, you have a new due date when you will get to see your precious children again in heaven







