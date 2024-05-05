Truth and Righteousness

The sword does not make the carnal mind feel good. We would have ears to hear if we are called and chosen, which is why Jesus spoke in parables when crowds gathered to listen. Peter could have decided that was a huge insult and walked away from Jesus. He told him to follow him, now he is calling him Satan🥰 Jesus was not there to menplease and so are those called and chosen in him. It is tough Love.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.