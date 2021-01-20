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Core Reality Volume 2 Fortuna Encounter
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11 views • January 20, 2021
Flash is a washed-out Mars Defense Command veteran assigned to a remote mining asteroid where he must face the man that ended his career. With the help of new allies his search for a missing investigator uncovers a massive conspiracy that could mean the end of civilization as we know it if Flash and his team fails.
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