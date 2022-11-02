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Noose Around our Neck 02/11/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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120 views • February 11, 2022
Is there something deeper hiding behind the fact that "for our convenience", our phones unlock with facial recognition, that our cell phones and bank applications are linked, that more banks are making use of voice recognition? Did you know your cell phone makes a list of every single place you go? Remember, if you sign up for something on the internet, and it's free, YOU are the product.

0:00 Noose Around our Neck
00:49 - Canadian Freedom Blockade Shuts down Ford Plant
03:00 - Personnel needed for Joseph’s Kitchen
04:08 - FBI Investigating 2700 Cases of Domestic Terrorism
08:11 - Let’s think about our World
18:58 - We Need Your Help
20:25 - When will the Mark of the Beast come out?
30:38 - The Specialist - Dana Coverstone

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