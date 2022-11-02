Noose Around our Neck 02/11/2022

Is there something deeper hiding behind the fact that "for our convenience", our phones unlock with facial recognition, that our cell phones and bank applications are linked, that more banks are making use of voice recognition? Did you know your cell phone makes a list of every single place you go? Remember, if you sign up for something on the internet, and it's free, YOU are the product.0:00 Noose Around our Neck00:49 - Canadian Freedom Blockade Shuts down Ford Plant03:00 - Personnel needed for Joseph’s Kitchen04:08 - FBI Investigating 2700 Cases of Domestic Terrorism08:11 - Let’s think about our World18:58 - We Need Your Help20:25 - When will the Mark of the Beast come out?30:38 - The Specialist - Dana CoverstoneVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112