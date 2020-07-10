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THURSDAY, JULY 09, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
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EP 2010 - 9A - MORE HORRIFYING CLIPS EMERGE: IF BIDEN IS A PUPPET, THIS IS NOW 'CRUELTY TO PUPPETS'
James Woods clip: Cruel and unusual punishment – to watch Biden today…
James Woods: @RealJamesWoods Doesn’t anyone care enough for this poor fellow to stop this? It’s beyond politics now. This is cruelty.
EP 2010 – 9A – MORE HORRIFYING CLIPS EMERGE: IF BIDEN IS A PUPPET, THIS IS NOW ‘CRUELTY TO PUPPETS’ – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/unOm30qXeeE
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