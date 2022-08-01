Miles Guo Talked About Anti-racism

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https://gnews.org/post/p12fnc601
On July 24th, Miles Guo in a live broadcast talked about he felt strongly about racial discrimination through the PAX case in the southern district of New York and the replacement of trustee in his bankruptcy case