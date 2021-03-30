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Vaccin Spoutnik V | Josep Borrell au micro de Rachel Marsden (Sputnik France)
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20 views • March 30, 2021
Convoqué devant le Parlement européen à la suite de sa visite à Moscou le mois dernier, le chef de la diplomatie européenne Josep Borrell a dû se justifier de plusieurs prises de position notamment sur le vaccin Spoutnik V considérées comme « pro-russes » par une frange des députés de Bruxelles, notamment des appels à la coopération. Sébastien Cochard, ancien diplomate et conseiller de députés européens, décrypte les réactions consécutives à cette visite au micro de Rachel Marsden.
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Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
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https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
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https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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