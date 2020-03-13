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US launches airstrikes in response to attack that killed 2 Americans
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32 views • March 13, 2020
Head of U.S. forces in the Middle East says an Iranian-backed militia likely launched the attack that wounded an additional dozen coalition troops; national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports from the Pentagon.
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