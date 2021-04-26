Significant Society Reset Tracking

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A recent episode of Mini Ice Age Conversations Radio Program from (STUDIO A 10pm-Midnight) on Revolution Radio. Ransom Godwin from 4:20 TV Freedomist Films 1776 YT Channel 🔵 https://www.youtube.com/c/420TVFREEDOMISTFILMS1776 and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss how the changing availability of food and goods is leading the International Monetary Fund to begin tracking all individual's online activities to determining "credit worthiness" when issuing new central bank digital currencies across the continents.
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