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STM 369 - Christchurch - How They Did It
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107 views • February 13, 2021
ax Igan - Surviving the Matrix - Episode 369 - American Voice Radio, March 29, 2019 http://thecrowhouse.com
There are still many markers I did not include in this dialogue, but I have only been getting around 4 hours sleep per night since this event happened and was very tired when I recorded this broadcast. Thus I either forgot to mention them, or had not yet noticed them. However if everyone can get away from the fake/real debate with the Christchurch Shooters video, not want to believe either side, and really look, at what is happening in your peripheral vision with this video, this shooting in NZ has MK Ultra and Tavistock written all over it.
it may sound weird but, look at his car - color markers, turquoise compliance label in that car... they come in all colors but why was his turquoise (right eye)? then the yellow air freshener (left eye) - He is switched on. He drives out, then, red car - red car, click, click - he's primed - on standby... then, all at once, a trailer with a red flag + yellow building on the right + yellow car on the left (same bright yellow - what are the chances?) + yellow air freshener + turquoise label. The color combo. Click. He's switched on. Go! Turns on music - the program is running
This shooter was programmed to react to colors and sounds. Look at the drive there. And I would even be willing to bet that he thought he was just going to a training exercise as part of the drill that was running in Christchurch, and he was recording it to show off to his mates on 4 chan. How the fuck did he know he had been programmed? And Im certain his handlers had no idea he intended to stream the drill to his mates. People don't realize what this video is showing them. This was a Tavistock MK ultra hit with real bullets, real victims and a mind controlled patsy - and for the first time ever. We have the patsy's view of it. And I'm not saying that - the video is saying that.... And for the first time ever. We can see the triggers and see exactly how they do it. The victims would have likely been brought there to be killed, that's why there were no shoes. The controllers were likely getting them into the corners, but they were killed too - no loose ends... The video shows a very real possibility that this guy thought he was simply on a training exercise in one of the drills, and he probably streamed it live to show off to his mates. Remember in the car, he was saying how "I couldn't top my time because I had no ease of access, but if you have ease of access, you will top you time". If we factor the possibility that he was chatting away to his mates so calmly happily that way after just slaughtering 41 people because he thought he had just run them through the training drill with him, his dialogue even starts to make sense.
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: 1F6bEEsJHZZhHeT4fmN9iQCwF1Yqu5UZSD
BitcoinCash: qrnrjs27537pwd5ss2g6ez8epyp2cjfu8vu4tlrn5g
Litecoin: LcTY57kkuWaSF8YqC9EbLpxBj5kcQzMLhQ
Ethereum: 0x924C0F9A9889f703a9220eCf322342B9d6BDb32D
Dash: XfGA55jscnDdHyQKhKTAEHQMP6GhqC5AGm
EOS: gu3domrzguge
Tron: TEgnz2jWLskmoaNRQ2f1Xfbm7gwjm9TJ7t
Digibite: DFMgnTSpCp4dstr9BFx72kKDEADsZETPS7
Zcash: t1ef4gzni9UkvpaDy5BqJ8gKqxi3mEwLve8
https://steemit.com/@maxigan
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheC...
Sibel Edmonds Report on Brenton Tarrant in Turkey:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBmW8...
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"Who controls the past controls the future, who controls the present controls the past." - George Orwell
When the tyrant has disposed of foreign enemies by conquest or treaty and there is nothing to fear from them, then he is always stirring up some war or other, in order that the people may require a leader. - Plato
"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned.” - Richard Feynman
“I have lived on the lip of insanity, wanting to know reasons, knocking on a door. It opens. I've been knocking from the inside.” - Rumi
There are still many markers I did not include in this dialogue, but I have only been getting around 4 hours sleep per night since this event happened and was very tired when I recorded this broadcast. Thus I either forgot to mention them, or had not yet noticed them. However if everyone can get away from the fake/real debate with the Christchurch Shooters video, not want to believe either side, and really look, at what is happening in your peripheral vision with this video, this shooting in NZ has MK Ultra and Tavistock written all over it.
it may sound weird but, look at his car - color markers, turquoise compliance label in that car... they come in all colors but why was his turquoise (right eye)? then the yellow air freshener (left eye) - He is switched on. He drives out, then, red car - red car, click, click - he's primed - on standby... then, all at once, a trailer with a red flag + yellow building on the right + yellow car on the left (same bright yellow - what are the chances?) + yellow air freshener + turquoise label. The color combo. Click. He's switched on. Go! Turns on music - the program is running
This shooter was programmed to react to colors and sounds. Look at the drive there. And I would even be willing to bet that he thought he was just going to a training exercise as part of the drill that was running in Christchurch, and he was recording it to show off to his mates on 4 chan. How the fuck did he know he had been programmed? And Im certain his handlers had no idea he intended to stream the drill to his mates. People don't realize what this video is showing them. This was a Tavistock MK ultra hit with real bullets, real victims and a mind controlled patsy - and for the first time ever. We have the patsy's view of it. And I'm not saying that - the video is saying that.... And for the first time ever. We can see the triggers and see exactly how they do it. The victims would have likely been brought there to be killed, that's why there were no shoes. The controllers were likely getting them into the corners, but they were killed too - no loose ends... The video shows a very real possibility that this guy thought he was simply on a training exercise in one of the drills, and he probably streamed it live to show off to his mates. Remember in the car, he was saying how "I couldn't top my time because I had no ease of access, but if you have ease of access, you will top you time". If we factor the possibility that he was chatting away to his mates so calmly happily that way after just slaughtering 41 people because he thought he had just run them through the training drill with him, his dialogue even starts to make sense.
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: 1F6bEEsJHZZhHeT4fmN9iQCwF1Yqu5UZSD
BitcoinCash: qrnrjs27537pwd5ss2g6ez8epyp2cjfu8vu4tlrn5g
Litecoin: LcTY57kkuWaSF8YqC9EbLpxBj5kcQzMLhQ
Ethereum: 0x924C0F9A9889f703a9220eCf322342B9d6BDb32D
Dash: XfGA55jscnDdHyQKhKTAEHQMP6GhqC5AGm
EOS: gu3domrzguge
Tron: TEgnz2jWLskmoaNRQ2f1Xfbm7gwjm9TJ7t
Digibite: DFMgnTSpCp4dstr9BFx72kKDEADsZETPS7
Zcash: t1ef4gzni9UkvpaDy5BqJ8gKqxi3mEwLve8
https://steemit.com/@maxigan
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheC...
Sibel Edmonds Report on Brenton Tarrant in Turkey:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBmW8...
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"Who controls the past controls the future, who controls the present controls the past." - George Orwell
When the tyrant has disposed of foreign enemies by conquest or treaty and there is nothing to fear from them, then he is always stirring up some war or other, in order that the people may require a leader. - Plato
"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned.” - Richard Feynman
“I have lived on the lip of insanity, wanting to know reasons, knocking on a door. It opens. I've been knocking from the inside.” - Rumi
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