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You are Chosen!
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153 views • March 06, 2022
Copyright © Heidi Bryden
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/my-beloved-its-time/
Prophetess Heidi says, "There is an urgency in my spirit to call out the singers to sing the WORD over the earth.
Whether from The Bible or the Rhema word of God, His Word must go out to shatter the enemy’s ceiling over the atmosphere so the Glory can break through."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/my-beloved-its-time/
Prophetess Heidi says, "There is an urgency in my spirit to call out the singers to sing the WORD over the earth.
Whether from The Bible or the Rhema word of God, His Word must go out to shatter the enemy’s ceiling over the atmosphere so the Glory can break through."
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