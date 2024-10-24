Hezbollah's Surprise Grenade Attack From Lebanon's Tunnel, Fierce Fighting 'Kills' 5 Israeli Troops

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israel Army announced the deaths of 5 soldiers on Wednesday, claiming one of them died in fighting on October 24 while 4 others were killed on October 23. Initial IDF probe suggested that Hezbollah fighters hiding in tunnels, surprised Israeli troops by hurling grenades in an attack on Wednesday. The IDF also announced that 10 other soldiers were injured in separate battles across the Lebanon border. Meanwhile, Hezbollah vowed victory over Israel in a new video message for Lebanese people.