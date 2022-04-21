BLOWING UP DUMBS & TUNNELS: It's Clean Up Time

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"Earthquakes in the last 10 days in Europe but mainly Iran, Iraq etc; floods in Australia 3-4 weeks ago, now Europe is flooded > don't tell me nothing is happening, the tunnels are gone folks, returned to nature.
THE WORLD GETTING CLEANED AND EVERY BASTARD WILL FACE DEATH BY EXECUTION OR THE CLEANING. THE SHIT COMMANDOS = BRAVE HEROS
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