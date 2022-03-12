Media Crimes Exposed: Open and Undercover Video Clips Blowing the Cover on Media Lies Sold as the Truth

They call this time the great awakening, yet many people still rely on the media for the direction of the narrative as we are seeing with the Russia-Ukraine event. Largely framed by the media on both sides, a global conflict is being created before our eyes by the media. Yet, despite years of exposing media lies people still buy the media images as the truth and nothing but.However it is far from the truth. Very far. This 20 minute video is an introduction to the reality of how and why the media lies. Ukraine is not what we think any more than Trump was what we thought or the COVID pandemic or the elections and so it goes.Just a taste but worth the 20 minutes as a wake up call to never, ever trust the media for the truth about anything these days and into the future. They are deceivers and fed their lies from greater deceivers who write their pay checks who get their lies from the deceivers that keep them in business.Subscribe to this channel for more updates.