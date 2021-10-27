Healing with Dr Daniels - A Secret Weapon That Could Make Even The 1 Percent Poor BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.29.14)

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Does poverty beget poor health, does poor health beget poverty? Dr Daniels looks at this relationship and gives information on how to stop the downward economic slide without getting a raise or a second job. Naturally of course.
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