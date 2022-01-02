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Let's Get Started 2022! Goal and planning based upon the classic "Think and Grow Rich" by Napoleon Hill 1937
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This is a review of goals and planning for 2022 based upon the classic Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill 1937. Learn how to set goals and plans into action to transform your life, health, business and world!
Christ Life Center live in person teachings Sunday 10:47 am 9775 SW 87 Ave., Miami, FL 33176
Email: [email protected]
Please give by texting 73256 ChristLifeCenter (one word) thank you!
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Christ Life Center live in person teachings Sunday 10:47 am 9775 SW 87 Ave., Miami, FL 33176
Email: [email protected]
Please give by texting 73256 ChristLifeCenter (one word) thank you!
Video clips are licensed by:
www.pixabay.com
www.stock.adobe.com
Music clips are licensed by:
www.pixabay.com
www.stock.adobe.com
www.sermoncentral.com
https://rickpatterson.blogspot.com
http://www.drrickpatterson.com
https://www.Mewe.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.twitter.com/drrickey
https://www.facebook.com/drrickpatter...
https://parler.com/profile/Drrickpatt...
https://www.patterson.org
https://www.tumblr.com/blog/drrickpat...
https://www.rumble.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.homesnap.com/Rick-Patterson
https://site238423.myrealestateplatfo...
https://www.globalya.com/share/3282b2...
https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson
https://rickpatterson.blogspot.com
https://www.bitchute.com/drrickpatterson
https://gab.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.brighteon.com/drrickpatte...
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