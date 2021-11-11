Dr. Shankara Chetty: The COVID Spike Protein is a Poison with an Agenda

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In just ten minutes South African physician Dr. Shankara Chetty brilliantly connects the COVID global pandemic dots, which ultimately point to an extremely well planned diabolical, yet clear, final outcome. “This plan is to make sure that we can control and kill off a large proportion of our population without anyone suspecting that we were poisoned, and so I think the justification for everything we see is warranted in understanding the endgame.” - Dr. Shankara Chetty
Dr. Shankara Chetty: https://drshankarachetty.com/