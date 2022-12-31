The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Just One Of Anthony Fauci's Evil Deeds

I'll say this Warriors Of Light. Dr. Anthony Fauci (and all of his associates, handlers, and officials) will go down in history as one of the greatest killers in the history of the world.

Through the lies, deceit, the pushing of lockdowns, masks, and of course the experimental drug that is being proven increasingly to do more harm than good; he is the face of all that is wrong with the medical establishment and all who support their policies.

We take a different slant on today's show as a reminder of what he represents and what we have lost because of his abuse of authority.

Let us most of all remember that Jesus is the ultimate healer and our ultimate authority. His mandates are truly beneficial and override any dictate of any evil institution. As we go into the new year, let us no longer put blind trust in those who proclaim that they are "the science". We serve one who is much more powerful than you!

