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C0R0NAVlRUS Cases Surging but Deaths are Not, Here's Why
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21 views • July 09, 2020
Ben Swann
138K subscribers

With new cases of C0R0NAVlRUS surging across the country, the nation is panicking once again talking about the need for more masks, more lock-downs and asking when we can finally get that vaccine. But hold on, because once again new numbers show that the number of people who have already had this virus is vastly higher than what’s being reported… and as the number of cases is surging, the number of deaths is not, here's why.
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