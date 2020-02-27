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Michael Hoffman | The Alchemical Processing of Humanity Through Public Psychodrama
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87 views • February 27, 2020
Source: http://GunsandButter.org
http://revisionisthistory.org
http://information-machine.blogspot.com
We discuss Hoffman’s book, Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare, published in April 2001; The Revelation of the Method or Making Manifest All That Is Hidden; the Cryptocracy; occult public psychodrama, alchemical processing, metaphysical alchemy; the cryonic process of freeze and thaw; the Kennedy assassination as a killing of the king rite, revealing the method lends an air of invulnerability to the criminals; mystical toponymy; Kubrick’s 2001 A Space Odyssey; advanced mind control; history and objectives of Freemasonry; synchronicity and coincidence; pattern detection; the subconscious group or dreaming mind; manipulation at a spiritual and psychological warfare level.
http://revisionisthistory.org
http://information-machine.blogspot.com
We discuss Hoffman’s book, Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare, published in April 2001; The Revelation of the Method or Making Manifest All That Is Hidden; the Cryptocracy; occult public psychodrama, alchemical processing, metaphysical alchemy; the cryonic process of freeze and thaw; the Kennedy assassination as a killing of the king rite, revealing the method lends an air of invulnerability to the criminals; mystical toponymy; Kubrick’s 2001 A Space Odyssey; advanced mind control; history and objectives of Freemasonry; synchronicity and coincidence; pattern detection; the subconscious group or dreaming mind; manipulation at a spiritual and psychological warfare level.
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