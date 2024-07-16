07.16.24 Morning Musings: The Apocalypse?

Is the apocalypse upon us? Not the one you're thinking of. The world isn't ending, there are no brain eating zombies. Lots of brain dead zombies but not the Walking Dead kind.

The veil is being lifted and the normies are waking up.

It's gonna be tough for them, we need to remember that they'll be in shock as their world view falls apart.

Be kind and try to make the transition a bit easier for them Thats why we're here. Be the change in the world you wish to see.

Be well my friends.

Big 3

E.

All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/beerandgear/