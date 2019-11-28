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Gagged and Banned on YouTube
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104 views • November 28, 2019
PLEASE SUPPORT ME BY VIEWING THIS CHANNEL SO I CAN CONTINUE TO POST
CCURRENT RESTRICTIONS: 10 videos, 25 for 250 views, 50 for 500 views
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bestsmallcountry
NO SUCH LIMITATION ON LBRY (But you may have to wait 24 hours for Sync), but remember, the Sync is with Google who have "silenced" me. See also NASA Link below.
https://lbry.tv/@bestsmall-country:6
The "Offending" Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmBhDmVNRC0
Pls. also support Julian Assange https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfuwjVJXyts
NASA are LIARS https://aplanetruth.info/space-travelers-and-freemasons/
CCURRENT RESTRICTIONS: 10 videos, 25 for 250 views, 50 for 500 views
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bestsmallcountry
NO SUCH LIMITATION ON LBRY (But you may have to wait 24 hours for Sync), but remember, the Sync is with Google who have "silenced" me. See also NASA Link below.
https://lbry.tv/@bestsmall-country:6
The "Offending" Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmBhDmVNRC0
Pls. also support Julian Assange https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfuwjVJXyts
NASA are LIARS https://aplanetruth.info/space-travelers-and-freemasons/
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