Dr Peterson and Tulsi Gabbard discuss what lead her to run for the House of Representatives as a Democrat.

Tulsi first served in elected office in the Hawaii State House of Representatives when she was 21 years old. Due to the attacks on 9/11, she enlisted in the Army National Guard. In 2004, she gave up a re-election campaign and volunteered to deploy to Iraq with the 29th Brigade Combat Team where she served in a medical unit.

After returning home in 2006, Tulsi worked in the U.S. Senate as a legislative aide to the late Senator Danny Akaka, who was Chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. She then volunteered for a second Middle East deployment as a Platoon Leader.

Having experienced firsthand the true cost of war, Tulsi ran for United States Congress at age 31, vowing to honor the lives and sacrifice of her brothers and sisters in uniform. She prevailed in a difficult election and went on to serve in Congress for eight years as a member of the Armed Services, Homeland Security, and Foreign Affairs Committees.

Foregoing a run for re-election to Congress, she ran as a Presidential candidate in the Democratic Party in 2020. Tulsi puts country before party and approaches every issue, domestic and foreign, based on ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people.





Source: https://rumble.com/v2bnmz6-why-i-thought-i-was-a-democrat-tulsi-gabbard-with-jordan-peterson.html