Never again is NOW UN Palestine representative Nada Abu Tarbush tells Israel at Convention (mirrored)
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel Islam Channel at:-

https://youtu.be/-9e_1IEiJaE?si=4ZLTYoM6emah2NYR

20 Nov 2023 #neveragainisnow #unitednations #gaza

"Never again is now": In a powerful speech delivered at the 5th Meeting, 2023 of the High Contracting Parties (CCW) at the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, Palestine's UN representative Nada Abu Tarbush vehemently addresses Israel.


#news #un #unitednations #geneva #gaza #palestine #neveragain #neveragainisnow




