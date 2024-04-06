Create New Account
White House’s Ukraine/NATO Promise Risks WORLD WAR with Russia
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Apr 5, 2024


Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken has promised that Ukraine WILL join NATO, despite that literally being one of the reasons Russia gave for going to war. Is the Biden administration purposefully drawing us closer to World War III? Glenn and Stu discuss what this might mean for the future. Plus, they also review Blinken’s infuriating warning that Israel is close to becoming “indistinguishable” from Hamas.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Kw_YSKYZKU

Keywords
russiaisraelsecretary of statewarningbidenukraineglenn becknatohamasworld warjoinantony blinkenstuindistinguishable

