100% of Conventional USA Honey Tested Positive for Glyphosate/"Roundup" Residue
Published 15 hours ago

Thank you, in advance, Mike Adams, and Brighteon TEAMmates for approving this video so that needless human & animal suffering can be avoided!


Short video increasing the awareness of how many honey and bee products in the USA are contaminated with glyphosate and how you can consume honey from Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products & brands through DetoxProject.org

best manuka honeyroundup free honeyorganic honeyraw new zealand honeyorganic raw honeybest new zealand honeyglyphosate-free honey

