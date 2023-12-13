SHaDoWCa7 sings We the Kings of Orient Are (Christmas Song)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

SHaDoWCa7 sings a Christmas song "We the Kings of Orient Are!" Original upload on 2017-11-04.

Lyrics: We the Kings of Orient Are

We the kings of orient are;

Bearing gifts we traverse afar,

Field and fountain, moor and mountain,

Following yonder star.

Born a King on Bethlehem plain,

Gold I bring to crown Him again,

King forever; ceasing never,

Over us all to reign.

O star of wonder, star of night;

Star with royal beauty bright;

Westward leading, still proceeding,

Guide us to Thy perfect light.

Frankincense to offer have I;

Incense owns a Deity nigh:

Prayer and praising, all men raising,

Worship Him, God on high.

Myrrh is mine; its bitter perfume,

Breathes a life of gathering gloom;

Sorrow, sighing, bleeding, dying,

Sealed in the stone-cold tomb.

Glorious now behold Him arise,

King, and God, and Sacrifice,

Alleluia, Alleluia!

Heaven and earth replies.

O star of wonder, star of night;

Star with royal beauty bright;

Westward leading, still proceeding,

Guide us to Thy perfect light.

