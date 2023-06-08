QHHT Insights into Secret Space Programs, ET Life, and The Event

Michael Salla
June 8, 2023
Suzanne Spooner is a Level 3 practitioner in the Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique (QHHT) pioneered by Dolores Cannon and has spent 13 years helping clients remember past life memories, recover from major illnesses and injuries, and alleviate Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Some of her clients have shared information about secret space programs, have had contact with extraterrestrial life, and have predicted an upcoming globally transformative phenomenon called “The Event.”
In this Exopolitics Today interview, Spooner discusses how she first got involved with QHHT hypnotherapy and her work with secret space program witnesses such as Mark Domizio. According to one of her clients, an alien invasion occurred in 1994, which raises the possibility that the 1993/1994 Gulf War was a cover event for major nations to deal with the off-world threat without alerting the world public. Finally, she discusses what “The Event” entails in terms of a mysterious global transformation, solar flash, return of Christ Consciousness, a possible separation of humanity, and creation of a New Earth.
Suzanne Spooner’s website is www.suzannespooner.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qjtBJyrTGI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.