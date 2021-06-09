Impose Enormous Costs on CCP so That They’ll Stop Putting American People at Risk

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6/4/2021 Pompeo: The evidence has become overwhelming, but Dr. Fauci is continuing to tout and give the Chinese Communist Party the benefit of the doubt. This is a real risk that is ongoing. The Biden administration should impose enormous costs on the CCP so that the CCP will stop putting the American people at risk.