2020 Virus 58 | Ep.51 | A controlled financial collapse and the hedge funds corporate take-over of the world

#Adrian #hedgeFunds #global takeoverTry this on for size.A controlled collapse financial collapse because the fraudulent banking system is a scam and keeps failing. The global hedge funds are positioning themselves to take over the world. Elimiate all competition, eliminate cash force a single digital trackable currency. Turn the payment system supply on and off at an individual lelvel to control individuals and groups.Coronavirus and the Controlled Financial Collapse (With Ernst Wolff)Definitely one to watch, and think about.Storyville - Inside JobAs always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.BitChute:--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: